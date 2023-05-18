KRG begins construction on Iraq's largest solar power station

Shafaq News / The government of the Kurdistan Region will lay the foundation for a new solar power station today, Thursday, which is set to be the largest in Iraq.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Regional Government, "This will be the largest solar power station in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

The statement highlighted that the station's capacity will be 25 megawatts of electricity and will contain a large number of panels. It will be environmentally friendly, with the electricity it generates connected to the national grid.

The statement also mentioned that currently "20% to 30% of electricity in the Kurdistan Region is generated from solar energy, and the Kurdistan Regional Government wants to increase this quantity and is implementing similar projects for this purpose."

"The project, covering an area of 590 donums, is expected to cost 100 million dollars and is due to be completed within a year," the statement detailed.

There are currently two solar power stations in the Kurdistan Region with a capacity of 3 megawatts. The government has decided to build a 100-megawatt power station in the Soran area at a cost of 235 billion dinars.