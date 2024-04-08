KRG announces Wednesday as first ray of Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that Wednesday will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The announcement made on Monday was made after the KRG's astronomical committee confirmed that the crescent moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, had not been sighted.

In a press conference, the KRG's Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs said, "it has been determined that Tuesday will be the last day of Ramadan and Wednesday will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr."

The announcement by the KRG comes after the Sunni Endowment of Iraq also announced that Wednesday will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr is a three-day holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. During Eid al-Fitr, Muslims celebrate by exchanging gifts, visiting family and friends, and attending special prayers.