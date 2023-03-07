KRG and Baghdad reach an agreement over Erbil's share of the budget

Shafaq News / The Minister of Finance in the Kurdistan Region, Awat Janab Nouri, on Tuesday, confirmed reaching an agreement with the Federal government regarding the Region's share of the 2023 budget bill.

In a meeting, Nouri discussed with the U.S. acting consul General in Erbil the recent outcomes of the Baghdad-Erbil negotiations.

"Being committed to the government's keenness to solve the differences with Baghdad, we've been very flexible, and managed to reach an agreement regarding the Region's budget."

For her part, the U.S. official praised KRG's role in solving the pending differences with the Federal government.