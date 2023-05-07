KRG affirms oil agreement's benefit for the region

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government Minister of Finance and Economy, Arat Janab Nuri, declared on Sunday that the oil agreement between Erbil and Baghdad is in the best interest of the region.

Nuri stated, in a statement distributed by the Media and Information Department of the regional government, that he is optimistic about the oil agreement between Erbil and Baghdad, affirming that "this agreement is in the best interest of the region."

The Kurdistan Regional Government has reached a temporary agreement with the federal government to hand over the entire oil dossier to the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).