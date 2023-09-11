KRG Welcomes Saudi delegation to strengthen relations and investment

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received an official Saudi delegation led by Saad Al-Shahrani, deputy minister for economic affairs and investment studies at the Ministry of Investment.

According to a statement by the Kurdish government, the meeting discussed ways to enhance relations between the Kurdistan Region and Saudi Arabia, including fostering Saudi investment in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

PM Barzani emphasized the "deep-rooted and friendly ties" between Erbil and Riyadh.

Barzani discussed the comprehensive reforms of the cabinet, particularly in the areas of economic diversification and creating a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors.

Al-Shahrani expressed his nation's "keen interest" in strengthening relations with the Kurdistan Region across various sectors, particularly emphasizing tourism, agriculture, and investment. The statement said.