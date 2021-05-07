KRG: The judiciary in the Kurdistan region is completely independent

Shafaq News / The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region issued a statement clarifying the sentence issued by the Court of Appeal regarding five convicted journalists and activists.

The statement, said, "A recent ruling issued by the Court of Appeal in Erbil showed the conviction of five people, and some diplomatic missions' names appeared in the convicts' confessions."

The statement added, "The Kurdistan Regional Government, as it reiterates that the judiciary in the Kurdistan Region is independent of the government, and it is impossible for it to interfere in its affairs or affect its performance, it appreciates its solid partnerships with its allies in the diplomatic and international communities."

The statement concluded, "We affirm, in this regard, our commitment to freedom of expression, independent media, and the rule of law. We are determined to continue our ongoing struggle against terrorism, prioritizing the safety of our citizens and the diplomatic and international missions in the Kurdistan Region."