KRG Condemns Quran Burning Incident in Sweden

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdish Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

The ministry stated, "We strongly condemn the burning and desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden."

"Such behavior is completely contrary to human values and goes against the principles of democracy, coexistence, and religious tolerance." The statement added.

Swedish police had given Salwan Momika, an Iraqi living in Sweden, a protest permit under free-speech laws. But later, police said the incident was being investigated for incitement of hatred.

Momika set fire to a copy of the Quran before Stockholm's central mosque.

The action sparked anger among many nations.

Middle Eastern nations strongly criticized the burning, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt.

The Quran burning on Wednesday took place as Muslims worldwide celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha.