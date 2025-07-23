KRG: Baghdad must honor salary obligations under oil deal

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday reaffirmed its full compliance with the recent financial and oil-sharing agreement with Baghdad, calling on the Iraqi government to immediately release salaries and financial entitlements.

In a statement issued following a cabinet session chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG pointed out that the Region had deposited 120 billion dinars into the federal treasury as part of non-oil income, in addition to submitting the finalized salary lists for May and June. It noted that relevant ministries and auditing bodies from both sides continue to verify monthly revenues and expenditures.

The statement added that the relevant ministries had also approved mechanisms to harmonize customs procedures and quality control standards between the KRG and federal institutions.

Regarding oil exports, the KRG confirmed that its Ministry of Natural Resources had cooperated with federal counterparts by providing access to oil production data and facilities, despite recent drone attacks on oil fields that disrupted output. Technical teams from the two sides have reportedly agreed to begin transferring KRG-produced oil through the federal marketing company SOMO.

“The Council of Ministers affirmed that these measures demonstrate the Region’s full commitment to the agreement, and in return, the federal government must also adhere to what was agreed upon—particularly the disbursement of salaries and entitlements for citizens in the Region, which have not yet been sent. Employees in the Region have been deprived of their salaries for three months, which is a constitutional and legal right that must not be violated under any circumstances, especially since the Region has fully met its obligations,” the KRG stated

The KRG also urged its media institutions to act responsibly and refrain from spreading misinformation that could cause unrest or obscure the government’s efforts.