KJC calls on Baghdad to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-03-13T21:46:28+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdistan's Judicial Council denounced today the attack that targeted Erbil yesterday.
The council said in a statement, "This is not the first time that Erbil and the Kurdistan Region's security and stability are targeted."
The statement said that such actions do not serve any party, stressing the need to respect Iraq and the region's sovereignty.
The Council called on the Iraqi government to take the necessary measures and submit a complaint to the United Nations Security Council, and on all local and international parties to take firm stances against this "aggression".