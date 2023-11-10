KDP reveals election strategy in Saladin

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party announced its participation in the upcoming elections in Saladin with a single candidate under the alliance "National Decision."
The party emphasized that the election campaign is accompanied by political activities aimed at reestablishing the party's headquarters in Tuz Khurmatu and promoting legitimate political engagement. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan affirmed that its primary electoral goals include active involvement in the administration of Saladin province.
Bakhtiar Hajran Mohammed, the head of the local committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, stated, "We initiated our local election campaign by opening the headquarters for our candidate, Tara Jalal Hameed, within the National Decision alliance. We are mobilizing thousands of supporters for the campaign, focusing on education and voting according to a national program aimed at reclaiming deprived rights."
Mohammed added that the election campaign involves dialogues and understandings with the local administration of Tuz Khurmatu to reopen the Democratic Party's headquarters and engage in legitimate political activities. He assured that there are no apparent obstacles or issues threatening the campaign.
Addressing the issue of displaced Kurdish families since the events of October 2016, the party official linked it to the election, stating that more than 4,000 Kurdish families were displaced during those events. Half of them have returned, while the other half remains in the Kurdistan Region.
Hassan Mohammed Ahmed, the Deputy Head of the Patriotic Union in Saladin - Tuz Khurmatu, outlined their election goals, stating that their list would utilize various strategies that align with the aspirations of the Kurdish people. The Union aims to maintain peaceful coexistence among all components, contribute to reconstruction, provide services to the Kurdish population, and secure the Kurdish component's rights in the local government administration in Saladin.