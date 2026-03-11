ISIS member sentenced to life over drone attack plot in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced a convicted ISIS member to life imprisonment after authorities found a drone in his possession that prosecutors said he planned to use in attacks aimed at destabilizing security in Baghdad in 2024.

The Supreme Judicial Council said on Wednesday that the defendant belonged to ISIS and had prepared equipment intended for “terrorist operations,” according to a statement from the council. Investigators found that the suspect had turned his home into a workshop for manufacturing and preparing drones.

Authorities also seized a drone that the defendant intended to use to target civilians.

The council added that the suspect was also used to transport financial donations intended to support ISIS activities.