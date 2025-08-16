KDP presses for consensus with PUK to resolve financial crises

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday called for shared responsibility among political forces, emphasizing that resolving the Kurdistan Region’s financial and service crises requires consensus with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

At a press conference during the KDP’s 79th anniversary ceremony in al-Sulaymaniyah, Ali Hussein, Head of the Party’s Organizations in al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and Raparin, said the Kurdish people “deserve to see obstacles removed.”

Ari Harsin, another KDP official, underlined that an understanding between the PUK and KDP could ease salary delays, electricity shortages, and other pressing issues. He called on political factions to back each other in the public interest.

Saturday’s anniversary drew representatives from across the Kurdish political spectrum. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also sent a message marking the occasion, honoring party founder Mustafa Barzani and the peshmerga who “gave their lives for Kurdistan’s freedom.”

The challenges between the two main Kurdish parties, which erupted into armed conflict in the 1990s, continue to influence governance and service delivery, with the salary crisis now the most pressing matter.