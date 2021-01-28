KDP leader meets the US ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, expressed on Thursday his desire to expand relations between the Region and the new US administration.

Barzani met the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toller who said the United States will continue close coordination with the Region, as well as supporting the Peshmerga forces. A statement issued by the Kurdish leader's media office reported.

The two sides also discussed the political situation, the latest developments in the region, and the relations between Erbil and Baghdad.