Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP issues a statement on the 75th anniversary of its founding

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-15T21:38:37+0000
KDP issues a statement on the 75th anniversary of its founding

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party said in a statement on the 75th anniversary of its founding today, that it will not give up the rights of the people of Kurdistan.

The party said in a statement that it made all efforts to maintain the unity of the Kurdistan people.

"President Masoud Barzani and the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's strategy is based on dedicating all efforts and capabilities to protect the people of Kurdistan. The party has put all efforts to unite and achieve the unity of the Kurdish ranks, to protect this political entity, and protect the rights of Kurds, Turkmen, Syriacs, and Assyrians.

The party's statement indicated that since the establishment of the parliament and the Kurdistan Regional Government, "we have always directed our efforts towards good relations with neighboring countries based on mutual interests, pushing towards peaceful solutions and resorting to dialogue in solving all issues."

"We called on all political parties in other parts of Kurdistan to respect the region's sovereignty, abide by international laws, norms, and charters, and not attack any neighboring country from the region’s territories", the statement concluded.

related

Kurdistan Democratic Party: to take legal measures against the "attackers”

Date: 2020-08-23 10:50:47
Kurdistan Democratic Party: to take legal measures against the "attackers”

KDP’s Head meets the Iraqi President in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-29 10:04:10
KDP’s Head meets the Iraqi President in Kurdistan

KDP holds a meeting to resolve its position on the electoral districts file

Date: 2020-09-26 09:50:21
KDP holds a meeting to resolve its position on the electoral districts file

Without allies, KDP to run for the legislative elections with 55 candidates in 11 governorate

Date: 2021-05-01 14:28:17
Without allies, KDP to run for the legislative elections with 55 candidates in 11 governorate

Al-Araji discusses with Masoud Barzani several issues in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-27 15:37:26
Al-Araji discusses with Masoud Barzani several issues in Erbil

Five killed in clashes between the KDP and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Date: 2021-05-21 13:18:20
Five killed in clashes between the KDP and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard

KDP: PKK must stop their irresponsible behavior and leave the region

Date: 2020-11-01 17:38:43
KDP: PKK must stop their irresponsible behavior and leave the region

Masoud Barzani and Ali al-Qaradaghi discuss charities and humanitarian organizations in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-22 15:58:18
Masoud Barzani and Ali al-Qaradaghi discuss charities and humanitarian organizations in Kurdistan