KDP candidate in al-Sulaymaniyah files complaint over campaign poster vandalism

Shafaq News/ Hozar Tawfiq, a Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidate in al-Sulaymaniyah, lodged a formal complaint with Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Monday, alleging vandalism of her campaign posters and those of other KDP candidates.

In a press conference, Tawfiq said that unknown individuals had defaced the posters despite the presence of security cameras in the area. She claimed to have video evidence showing people in civilian and military vehicles damaging campaign materials, with license plates clearly visible.

"Despite having the evidence, no action has been taken to enforce electoral laws," Tawfiq said.

She suggested a political group controlling al-Sulaymaniyah was responsible for the attacks and submitted videos and photos as evidence to the electoral commission.

Tawfiq emphasized that the KDP adheres to the directives of its leader, Masoud Barzani, who has called for respect for electoral regulations. KDP teams repaired the damaged posters, including those of other parties, to show their commitment to democratic principles, she added.

The attacks come amid rising tensions ahead of the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections, where the KDP is competing against rival parties in al-Sulaymaniyah, a political stronghold for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).