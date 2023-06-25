KDP and PUK to hold crucial meeting

Shafaq News / The political offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are scheduled to hold a pivotal meeting tomorrow, Monday.
According to exclusive information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the meeting will take place in Erbil and will be attended by a number of officials from both parties. The focal points of discussion will encompass the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, the rapport with the federal government in Baghdad, and the bilateral relationship between the two entities.