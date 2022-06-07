Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP and PUK convene in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-07T11:53:29+0000
KDP and PUK convene in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan held, on Tuesday, a meeting in Erbil.

A joint statement said that the two parties agreed on the Kurdistan Region's need for a constitution, stressing that the legal steps to achieve this demand must be taken.

It added that the Kurdistan Parliament and the electoral commission elections must be the topic of serious discussions, to reach an agreement between all the political parties in the Region.

The two parties agreed on the importance of holding more talks and meetings, according to the statement.

related

Erbil governorate records the first Hemorrhagic fever case

Date: 2022-05-10 13:38:40
Erbil governorate records the first Hemorrhagic fever case

Shafaq News agency's lens tours the Bangladesh market in Erbil

Date: 2021-09-03 10:49:23
Shafaq News agency's lens tours the Bangladesh market in Erbil

Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

Date: 2020-08-16 11:21:48
Erbil inaugurates an electric power plant Mergasur

A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Date: 2021-02-15 19:33:26
A rocket attack on Erbil International Airport

Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Date: 2021-06-15 09:48:15
Students of the Saladin University in Erbil stage a demonstration 

Armed clashes between locals and security forces in Erbil during a campaign to tackle encroachments

Date: 2022-02-10 09:31:24
Armed clashes between locals and security forces in Erbil during a campaign to tackle encroachments

Erbil raising alarms: groundwater stage is ddropping

Date: 2021-07-03 10:02:21
Erbil raising alarms: groundwater stage is ddropping

Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director

Date: 2019-04-22 20:10:44
Direct flights from Erbil to Rojhilat’s Urmia to debut soon: Airport Director