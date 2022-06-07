KDP and PUK convene in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan held, on Tuesday, a meeting in Erbil.

A joint statement said that the two parties agreed on the Kurdistan Region's need for a constitution, stressing that the legal steps to achieve this demand must be taken.

It added that the Kurdistan Parliament and the electoral commission elections must be the topic of serious discussions, to reach an agreement between all the political parties in the Region.

The two parties agreed on the importance of holding more talks and meetings, according to the statement.