KDP: Regional war delays Kurdish government talks

Shafaq News- Erbil

Ongoing regional military escalation has delayed negotiations to form the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) official said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Pshtiwan Sadiq noted that the party has “exhausted efforts” to pave the way for forming a new cabinet, voicing hope that political forces will return to negotiations after the current confrontation —referring to the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other— subsides.

Political tensions between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the two main Kurdish parties, have paralyzed the legislature since the October 2024 elections, when the KDP secured 39 of the parliament’s 100 seats, and the PUK won 23. Lawmakers convened briefly on December 3 but failed to elect a speaker or advance cabinet formation, leading to an open-ended suspension.

Read more: Kurdistan Region’s political deadlock: Impact and perils