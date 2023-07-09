KDP, PUK to resume meetings on Sunday for key election talks

Shafaq News/ The two political heavyweights of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), are slated to convene in a high-stakes meeting in Erbil today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the meet-up between the politburos of each party is due to commence at 11:00 am.

The agenda is expected to revolve around the prevailing conditions in the region and Iraq at large, the source said.

"The assembly will deliberate on crucial electoral issues - specifically those related to the impending special elections for the provincial councils and the upcoming parliamentary polls in Kurdistan," the source added, "the meeting serves as a follow-up to the previous session held by the two parties prior to Eid al-Adha celebrations."