KDP & PUK to Discuss Outstanding Files on Sunday

Shafaq News / The Political Bureaus of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are scheduled to meet tomorrow, Sunday, to discuss outstanding issues.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the meeting is scheduled for 11:00 am in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, and it will focus on discussing political differences between the two parties as well as several issues related to the provincial council elections and the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The two Kurdish parties have met several times in Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah.