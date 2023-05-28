KDP Leader Barzani Discusses Federal Ties with Kurdish Islamic Movement Delegation

Shafaq News/ Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Sunday held talks on the relations between the Kurdistan regional government (KRG) and the federal government, with a delegation from the Kurdish Islamic Movement.

The exchange took place when Barzani received a delegation from the Kurdish Islamic Movement, led by the Movement's leader Irfan Ali Abdul-Aziz.

The two leaders, according to a readout issued by the Barzani headquarters, exchanged views on the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, as well as the relations between Baghdad and Erbil.

During the meeting, Barzani expressed his admiration for the historical and national stances of the Kurdish Islamic Movement, emphasizing the need to "develop relations between the two sides".