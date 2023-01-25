Masoud Barzani: election is a cornerstone for the governance's legitimacy

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, on Wednesday said that election is a cornerstone for establishing the "governance legitimacy", calling for holding the parliamentary election in the Kurdistan region as soon as possible.

President Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in his headquarters near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, the meeting touched upon the political and security situation in the Kurdistan region, the election in the Kurdistan region, and the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Erbil.

Barzani and Plasschaert laid emphasis on implementing the agreement Baghdad and Erbil signed on normalizing the situation in the disputed district of Sinjar.

The former president of the Kurdistan region called for respecting the willingness and the interests of all the Iraqi communities