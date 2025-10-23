Journalist attacked during live broadcast in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A security officer assaulted a journalist in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, a media rights group reported on Thursday, calling for accountability and protection of press freedom.

According to the Reporters Organization for Rights and Development (RORD), the incident took place today in the village of Gopala, where the officer attacked Peshko Khalil while he was filming a live broadcast for Paitakh Media and attempted to seize his equipment.

Urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable, the organization called on security forces “to end such violations and to honor journalistic principles and press freedom.”

Press freedom in Iraqi Kurdistan has expanded since the 1990s through legal reforms like the 2008 journalists’ protection law, which abolished imprisonment for defamation and reduced censorship. Yet, rights groups recorded 182 violations in 2024, including arrests.