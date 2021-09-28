Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Jordan to facilitate granting visas for Kurdistan's citizens 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-28T11:53:33+0000
Jordan to facilitate granting visas for Kurdistan's citizens 

Shafaq News/ Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Vice President of Kurdistan Region, praised today, the assistance provided by Jordan to the Kurdistan Region.

 A statement by the region's vice president said that the latter discussed with Jordanian Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, the Baghdad-Erbil relations with Jordan, as well as cooperation in the fields of health, trade, economy and tourism between the region and the Amman. 

 According to the statement, Sheikh Mustafa congratulated the Consul General of Jordan on the occasion of assuming his new duties, and highlighted the historical friendship between the region and Jordan, hoping to enhance the diplomatic relations between the two sides. 

For his part, the Jordanian Consul General expressed his country's readiness to enhance relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in various fields, especially the health sector, and facilitate granting visas to those who wish to travel to Jordan for medical treatment.

related

Masrour Barzani holds a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Date: 2021-04-30 17:46:21
Masrour Barzani holds a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan

President Barzani hosts jordan's Parliament Speaker

Date: 2021-09-05 14:55:23
President Barzani hosts jordan's Parliament Speaker