Joint operations of the Peshmerga and Iraqi forces were launched to pursue ISIS members

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-08T06:23:25+0000
Shafaq News/ The Peshmerga and Iraqi forces launched military operations on Wednesday to pursue ISIS members.

An official told Shafaq News Agency that brigades of the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army carried out military operations to “comb” and “clean” large areas of the Kifri and Kolgo axis adjacent to the disputed areas.

In addition, the Assistant Commander of the Qara Tapa, Hemrin axis of the Peshmerga, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Rostom confirmed to our Agency that these operations of the initial encounter include combing the areas extending from the outskirts of Kifri to the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu, and in coordination with the army and Counter-terrorism forces

He indicated that the operations were launched from five axes concentrated in the areas that witnessed terrorist attacks.

An attack by ISIS militants on a village in northern Iraq on Friday killed three villagers and 10 Kurdish soldiers.

The attack took place in the Makhmour region, a hotbed for the terrorist organization activity that sees regular attacks against Kurdish forces, Iraqi forces, and civilians.

In a separate attack on Sunday, ISIS killed four Peshmerga soldiers and a civilian and wounded six other people when attacking Qara Salem village in northern Iraq.

