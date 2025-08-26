Jailed PFP leader in good health, IHRCKR says

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Detained Kurdistan People's Front (PFP) leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi is in good health and being held under proper conditions, the Independent Human Rights Commission in Kurdistan Region (IHRCKR) announced on Tuesday.

Sheikh Jangi, a former co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), was arrested last week after clashes in al-Sulaymaniyah that left several people dead.

According to IHRCKR's statement, a delegation led by Commission Chief Mona Yaqoub visited the jailed leader at an Asayish Detention Center, where he was allowed a video call with his family and given books he requested. The Commission confirmed he had not been subjected to torture or ill-treatment and that his legal rights were guaranteed, including visits by his lawyer.

Sheikh Jangi then urged the body to monitor his case, saying he had already notified US, UK, French, and Kurdish officials of the events leading to his arrest.

The IHRCKR reported that 162 others remain in custody following the clashes, noting that their families have been permitted visits and no abuse has been recorded.