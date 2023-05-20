JCC: Over One Million Displaced Persons and Refugees live in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ According to a report from the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre-JCC of the Kurdistan Regional Government, about one million displaced persons and refugees live in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The JCC report said there are currently 926,018 refugees in the Kurdistan Region, including 664,237 internally displaced persons, 241,937 Syrian refugees, 8,479 Turkish refugees, 10,548 Iranian refugees, and 736 Palestinian refugees. Additionally, there are 81 individuals from various other regions.

According to the report, only 30% live within 36 camps, while 70% live outside.

41% of the refugees live in Erbil Governorate, 40% in Duhok Governorate, and 19% in Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The figures highlight the ongoing humanitarian challenges the Kurdistan Region faces due to the influx of displaced persons and refugees. The regional government continues to work on addressing the needs of these vulnerable populations.