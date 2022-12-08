Italy's new PM pledges to strengthen ties with the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her country's willingness to bolster ties with Iraq's region of Kurdistan, an official statement said on Thursday.

Meloni's remarks came in a letter she sent to the region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani earlier today, according to the statement.

The far right prime minister said in her letter that that Kurdistan and Italy share a "longstanding" history, as both sides are partners to overcome the security and stability obstacles.

Meloni said that Rome is willing to boost its ties with Erbil, particularly in agriculture, energy, and trade sectors, the statement said.

She also hoped the newly formed Iraqi government manage to strengthen Erbil-Baghdad ties for the sake of shared goals, peace, development, and prosperity.

"I am looking forward to meeting with you soon," Meloni wrote to Barzani.

Meloni assumed Italy's premiership in October 2022, becoming the European country's fist female prime minister.