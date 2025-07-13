Iraqi official: PKK disarmament must cover Sinjar

Shafaq News – Sinjar

The disarmament agreement between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Turkiye should extend to Sinjar, an Iraqi military commander noted on Sunday, pointing to the presence of armed factions operating under the group’s authority in the district.

The PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, established a foothold in Sinjar after assisting the Yazidi community during ISIS’s 2014 assault. Its presence remains a persistent source of friction between Baghdad, Erbil, and Ankara.

“There are several groups here that take orders from the PKK and remain loyal to it,” the commander told Shafaq News, requesting anonymity. “They must be included in any comprehensive agreement.”

Although no terms have outlined Sinjar’s status, the official anticipated that the ongoing demilitarization process—expected to last about three months—could eventually encompass the area. “This could lead to the withdrawal of the PKK and its affiliated groups from the district, if both sides reach a full understanding,” he remarked.

Backed by both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the disarmament drive accelerated on May 12, when the PKK dissolved and renounced armed struggle after more than 40 years of conflict. Last Friday, fighters burned their weapons in a cave outside al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Region, marking the group’s shift toward political engagement with Turkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed it as “the dawn of a new era” and announced a parliamentary committee to draft the legal framework for disarmament.