Iraqi forces and Peshmerga succeeded in "cleaning" Garmyan

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Peshmerga announced that the joint operation with the Iraqi Army in Garmyan had ended with success.

The ministry reported that "the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, backed by Iraqi security forces, carried out this morning a joint operation in the Garmyan of Kurdistan Region."

The Joint force "cleaned" the area thoroughly.

It is noteworthy that the Kurdish and Iraqi forces cooperate in different areas to pursue the terrorists within the joint security borders. Most of these sites are currently under the control of the security forces.

Earlier today, Security Media Cell announced that the fifth phase of the "Strong Will" operation had been launched in Tuz Khurmatu in cooperation with the Peshmerga forces.

The Cell said in a statement that the operation aims to inspect areas in the Diyala and Tuz Khurmatu Operations Commands sectors, as well as the villages and borders in the disputed areas, to pursue ISIS terrorists and destroy their hideouts.