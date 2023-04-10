Iraqi Parliament Delegation Visits Sulaymaniyah Airport to Assess Site of Recent Attack

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament arrived in Sulaymaniyah on Monday to assess the site of the attack on Sulaymaniyah International Airport.
The delegation, headed by deputy Abbas Al-Zamili, will hold a security meeting with the airport administration, security leaders, and Sulaymaniyah deputies to review the situation.
This is the second official visit to the airport since unknown air strikes targeted the airport on March 7, which later were found to have targeted a convoy of Syrian Democratic Forces commander Mazloum Abdi.
The Wall Street Journal quoted the spokeperson for the US Central Command, Colonel Joe Buccino, saying that three US soldiers were present in the convoy with Abdi when it was targeted by an airstrike near Sulaymaniyah International Airport in Iraq.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the strike caused no injuries, but the incident is currently under investigation.
Th Iraqi Presidency condemned the attack and called for a formal apology from the Turkish government, which was later denied by Turkey.