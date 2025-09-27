Iraqi PM, Kurdish president confer on oil exports resumption

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the recent agreement on oil exports resumption from Kurdistan, on Saturday.

According to a statement by Kurdish Presidency, al-Sudani expressed hope the deal would help address wider challenges.

For his part, President Barzani, indicated that the agreement creates new opportunities for cooperation, stressing the importance of advancing the long-delayed federal oil and gas law and resolving pending disputes between the two sides.

Oil from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region exports resumed earlier after a two-year halt, restoring nearly 200,000 barrels per day under a deal giving Baghdad control of sales while securing budget transfers for Erbil. Analysts warn the accord remains fragile without a federal oil and gas law.

