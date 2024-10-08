Iraqi Ministry of Finance to transfer September salaries to KRI within three days

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Finance will transfer the September salary entitlements from Baghdad to employees in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) within the next three days, and they will be disbursed immediately upon receipt of the funds, a well-informed source revealed on Tuesday.

According to information obtained by our agency, the Board of Supreme Audit and the Ministry have completed auditing the September salary lists for KRI employees, and the remaining amount is expected to be transferred this week.

“After the Kurdistan Regional Government receives the funds from Baghdad, it will begin distributing employee salaries in cooperation with the Region's internal revenues,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Iraqi MP from Al-Sulaymaniyah, Karwan Yaroes, announced on his official Facebook page, “The Iraqi Ministry of Finance has transferred approximately one trillion dinars (approximately $763 million) into the Kurdistan Regional Ministry of Finance.”

"This amount is designated for paying the salaries of civilian, military, and security personnel for September."

Ongoing Salary Delays

Employees in the Region have faced ongoing delays in monthly salaries for years. The crisis is rooted in financial issues, including the global drop in oil prices and the Kurdish financial burden from the fight against ISIS.

Despite the Federal Court's acknowledgment of Baghdad's obligation to pay salaries regularly, problems with salary distribution persist, with some attributing these issues to political rather than financial factors.

The delay has become a chronic issue, impacting residents' daily lives. With many dependent on these salaries for basic needs, frequent delays have led to significant psychological and social problems.

In response to the delays, employees increasingly resort to borrowing to cover basic needs, exacerbating their debt and adding social and economic pressure on themselves and their families.