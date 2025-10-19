Iraqi Kurdistan unveils 22-km highway linking Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah
Shafaq News – Erbil
A new 22-kilometer highway connecting the towns of Gomaspan-Smaquli is now open to traffic, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on Sunday.
Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Barzani said the road, which links Erbil with al-Sulaymaniyah and the Raparin area, reflects the government’s “continued commitment to development despite years of economic pressure and political challenges.”
He commended the local Hemin Group for completing the project “to high standards and in record time.”
Running through Gomaspan Dam, the highway, according to the prime minister, is intended to facilitate trade and tourism, ease transportation, shorten travel time, and reduce accidents.
جووتسایدی گۆمەسپان-سماقووڵی بە درێژیی 27 کیلۆمەتر و بە گوژمەى 210 ملیار دینار لەلایەن مەسرور بارزانییەوە کرایەوە، پڕۆژەکە شەش ژێرپرد و سێ بەرزەپرد و حەفتا ئاوبەری سندووقیی، لەگەڵ گشت پێکهاتەکانی ڕێگا وەک دیواری پاڵپشت و پەرژین و هێماکانی هاتوچۆ لەگەڵ هێڵکاریی ڕێگای لەخۆ گرتووە.. pic.twitter.com/Vj7EiBLYIj— KRG Dept. of Media & Information (@DMI_KRG) October 19, 2025