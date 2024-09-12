Iraqi Kurdistan prepares for October elections with successful polling simulation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region’s electoral commission, part of Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission, completed its fifth simulation of voting procedures on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections set for October. “We successfully tested the fifth phase of the voting devices and the transmission of data between polling stations and the satellite, with no issues,” Nabr Omar, head of the Kurdistan Region’s Electoral Commission, told Shafaq News Agency. Omar noted that 1,266 general polling stations and 153 special polling stations will be available for voters across the region. The general vote is scheduled for October 20, while special voting will be held on October 18. Delshad Shihab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, confirmed that President Nechirvan Barzani had officially set the election date for October 20.