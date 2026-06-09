Iraqi Kurdistan launches whistleblower reward program

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region's Integrity Commission launched a dedicated financial reward program for whistleblowers reporting corruption cases on Tuesday, as part of its broader anti-corruption strategy, the body's president announced.

Speaking at a press conference, Commission Head Ahmad Anwar said the body has begun activating provisions of the Region's anti-corruption law, which grants it authority to offer cash rewards to citizens who provide “accurate and documented information on corruption cases.” The value of each reward is determined based on the size and significance of the case.

All information submitted by whistleblowers is referred to the Commission's specialized investigations division for verification and follow-up, Anwar said. Identities are fully protected under the law; those wishing to remain anonymous are registered in a confidential system inaccessible to any outside party, while those willing to be identified publicly are listed among the Commission's declared collaborators.

In August 2025, Erbil launched a dedicated anti-corruption hotline —reachable at 1015— allowing citizens to report complaints and inquiries directly to the Commission, with Governor Omed Khoshnaw and Anwar jointly announcing the service. By December 2025, Anwar reported a slight rise in anti-corruption indicators for the year, with the agency recording 132 intelligence inputs, 200 reports, and a total of 590 criminal cases, targeting senior officials across categories, including abuse of office, bribery, and other integrity violations.

On broader enforcement trends, Anwar said the number of corruption files prepared and referred to the judiciary in the first half of 2026 rose noticeably compared to the second half of 2025, without providing specific figures. A detailed report covering updated referral statistics is scheduled for release by the end of June.