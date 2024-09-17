Iraqi Justice and Accountability Chief assures leader Barzani of political independence in operations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basim al-Badri, Chairman of Iraq’s National Commission for Justice and Accountability, assured Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani that the commission carries out its duties without political interference.

This statement came during a meeting between the two at the Saladin Resort in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as per a statement from Barzani’s office.

During the meeting, al-Badri discussed the commission’s tasks and operations, emphasizing that its work is conducted professionally and free from political influences. He also stressed the need for “coordination with relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in addressing the cases of individuals who were victims of the policies of Iraq's former regime.” This coordination, al-Badri noted, “is crucial to ensure justice for these individuals and to meet their needs.”

Additionally, al-Badri called for an improvement in relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, urging both sides to “find solutions to remove obstacles hindering cooperation and coordination.” This, he emphasized, would foster stronger ties and collaboration between the two governments.