Iraqi Electoral Commission extends registration deadline for 2024 Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission announced on Thursday the extension of the registration period for alliances, parties, and individual candidates wanting to participate in the 2024 Kurdistan Regional Parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the Commission said, "The head of the electoral administration, Judge Abbas al-Fatlawi, directed the extension of the registration period for alliances, parties, individual candidates, and candidates for components wishing to participate in the 2024 Kurdistan Regional Parliamentary elections until the end of the official working hours on July 4."

On Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Dilshad Shahab, announced that President Nechirvan Barzani had decided to set October 20 as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The new decree was welcomed by the Kurdish government, the Independent High Electoral Commission, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Leader Masoud Barzani, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.