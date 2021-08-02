Iraq's Parliament Speaker meets with the Jordanian monarch

Shafaq News/ The Yezidi Kurds received, on Monday, congratulations from Kurdistan’s leaders on the Chili Havini (The forty days of Summer) holiday.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani sent a message on the occasion, congratulating all Yazidi Kurds in Kurdistan and the world on the Yazidi Chili Havini holiday.

He hoped that "this holiday will be the beginning of happiness and healing of the wounds and pain caused by the terrorists, and that everyone will spend their lives, their feasts, and their religious occasions in safety and security."

For his part, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the Yazidis by saying, "I congratulate the Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and the whole world,” wishing that "they spend happy and calm days, and that the upcoming holidays and occasion will be in better conditions."

Meanwhile, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, "on the Occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Yezidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and the world, and I wish them a feast full of happiness and joy."

“We assure the Yazidi brothers and sisters that the regional government is working with all efforts to serve the Yazidis and to return the displaced from Sinjar to their places and rebuild the Yazidi areas in cooperation with the Iraqi government and the international community," he added.

On July 31, the Yazidis celebrate the Chili Havini holiday, which means "the forty days of summer", for three days by gathering in the Lalish temple, in a mountainous area in northern Iraq, to commemorate the holiday.

The holiday is similar to the Muslim Eid al-Fitr, as people fast for forty days.