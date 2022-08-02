President Barzani congratulates the Yezidi community on Midsummer celebration

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani offered his congratulations to the Yezidi sisters and brothers on the occasion of the Yezidi Midsummer celebration. The following is the text of the message:

The statement said, "On the occasion of the Yezidi Midsummer celebration, I extend my warmest congratulations to our Yezidi sisters and brothers in Kurdistan and around the world, particularly the displaced Yezidis who are still residing in IDP camps. I hope this celebration brings happiness and prosperity to all Yezidis."

"On this and all occasions and celebrations, we remember and honor all our Yezidi sisters and brothers who were targeted by terrorists."

He added, "We pay tribute to the memories of those who lost their lives and reassure the families of the abducted ones that we will continue to do our utmost to locate them and bring them back to their families and will work to uncover the fate of the missing others."