Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani congratulates the Yezidi community on Midsummer celebration

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-02T08:33:10+0000
President Barzani congratulates the Yezidi community on Midsummer celebration

Shafaq News / President Nechirvan Barzani offered his congratulations to the Yezidi sisters and brothers on the occasion of the Yezidi Midsummer celebration. The following is the text of the message:

The statement said, "On the occasion of the Yezidi Midsummer celebration, I extend my warmest congratulations to our Yezidi sisters and brothers in Kurdistan and around the world, particularly the displaced Yezidis who are still residing in IDP camps. I hope this celebration brings happiness and prosperity to all Yezidis."

"On this and all occasions and celebrations, we remember and honor all our Yezidi sisters and brothers who were targeted by terrorists."

He added, "We pay tribute to the memories of those who lost their lives and reassure the families of the abducted ones that we will continue to do our utmost to locate them and bring them back to their families and will work to uncover the fate of the missing others."

related

President Barzani hopes the feelings of brotherhood to last in Iraq

Date: 2022-07-16 18:12:13
President Barzani hopes the feelings of brotherhood to last in Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Date: 2021-02-15 14:20:17
Nechirvan Barzani extends condolences on Dr. Shaways passing

Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

Date: 2021-03-30 18:12:45
Barzani and Macron agree upon maintaining the Regions stability and security

Kurdistan’s President on Ashura occasion: to renounce violence and extremism

Date: 2021-08-19 08:35:05
Kurdistan’s President on Ashura occasion: to renounce violence and extremism

Kurdistan Region President meets with Indian Minister of External Affairs

Date: 2022-02-19 19:41:08
Kurdistan Region President meets with Indian Minister of External Affairs

President Barzani calls on the Iraqis to help Kurdistan deter hostile projects

Date: 2022-05-22 09:48:17
President Barzani calls on the Iraqis to help Kurdistan deter hostile projects

President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah injects momentum to the political scene ahead of the elections

Date: 2021-05-04 12:39:50
President Barzani's visit to al-Sulaymaniyah injects momentum to the political scene ahead of the elections

President Barzani discusses with the US special envoy for the Global Coalition several files

Date: 2021-06-25 12:26:37
President Barzani discusses with the US special envoy for the Global Coalition several files