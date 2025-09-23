Iraq’s Feyli Kurds urge voters to back credible candidates

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Coordination Body of Fayli Kurds (Feyli) has called on voters to choose honest and capable candidates in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the body urged citizens not to trade their votes for short-term incentives and stressed that Feyli (Fayli) Kurdish candidates “should be viewed as representatives of all Iraqis, not just their community.”

It appealed to voters in Baghdad, Diyala, Wasit, Kirkuk, Nineveh, the Middle Euphrates, and southern provinces to back proven figures while carefully evaluating the programs and capacities of new contenders.

The statement highlighted that, for the first time, the Feyli Kurdish quota seat in Wasit province will be open to votes from across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region. It encouraged citizens to elect candidates who are “honest, competent, and courageous” in defending rights in parliament.

The body concluded by urging Feyli Kurdish candidates to present clear and realistic platforms, avoid “empty promises,” and work to restore public trust in parliament.