Iraq opens Kurdish Arab Cultural Center in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, President Abdul Latif Rashid inaugurated the Kurdish Arab Cultural Center in Baghdad, according to a statement from the presidency.

At the ceremony, Rashid said the new institution would act as a platform for dialogue, free expression, and cultural cooperation, stressing that Iraq’s democratic stability “stems from the depth of culture in society.” He noted the historic contributions of Arab and Kurdish writers to the country’s intellectual and literary life.

The President also linked the opening to Iraq’s wider democratic process, urging strong participation in the November 11 parliamentary elections and calling for fairness, transparency, and international monitoring.