Iraq launches trial census in Erbil ahead of nationwide roll out in November

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities kicked off the first trial run of a nationwide census today, Wednesday, in the capital city of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Erbil.

The pilot program, aimed at testing procedures and logistics, will be rolled out across all Iraqi governorates, including Kurdistan, starting May 26th.

Sirwan Mohammed, Director General of Statistics at the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Planning, told reporters that the last official Iraqi census occurred in 1987. Delays due to political disagreements have plagued subsequent attempts.

"However," Mohammed emphasized, "all Iraqi parties, including Kurdistan, have reached an agreement to conduct the population census this November."

Funding for the census appears secure, according to Mohammed. The Kurdistan Region has received its allocated share of the approximately 400 billion Iraqi dinar budget, and the pilot phase is underway.

Erbil alone requires over 15,000 enumerators and researchers to complete the census, Mohammed explained. "Teachers have been recruited and trained on the process, which involves identifying residences, creating detailed maps, and collecting individual data on demographics like gender, age, education, health status, family structure, religion, and ethnicity."

Iraq's Minister of Planning reiterated the government's commitment to the established timeline on Sunday, May 19th. The nationwide census will proceed as planned on November 20th, 2024.