Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq’s Ministry of Justice has established a dedicated unit to handle Feyli Kurdish affairs, including complaints and requests related to the community’s rights, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

The unit, part of the Citizens Affairs Department within the Justice Minister’s Office, was established under the directives of Justice Minister Khaled Shwani, who chairs a committee overseeing the implementation of Diwani Order No. 80 of 2026, aimed at addressing the lasting effects of persecution against Feyli Kurds.

Read more: Stateless at Home— The forgotten fate of Iraq’s Feyli Kurds

It will coordinate with relevant authorities to process complaints and requests through established legal and administrative procedures, as part of efforts to “secure justice” for the community.

The Feyli Kurds, a Shia Kurdish community with historic roots in Baghdad, Wasit, Diyala, Khanaqin, Mandali, and surrounding regions, faced systematic persecution under Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime, including mass deportations, revocation of citizenship, and confiscation of property.

Read more: A “blood-stained” wound still awaiting justice after 46 years