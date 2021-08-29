Iraq and the Kurdistan region still need international support, President Barzani says

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, stressed the country's need for international support to enhance security and democracy.

Barzani said in a joint press conference held today with the French President, who is visiting Erbil, "Iraq is heading towards elections," noting, "President Macron's visit comes as a clear support for the democratic process in Iraq."

"We still need to maintain security, enhance democracy and develop government institutions."

Barzani added, "We have always cared for joint work with France against terrorism and climate change, as well as in the economic field," pointing out, "Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have great investment opportunities for French companies."