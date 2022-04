Shafaq News / A senior Iranian delegation met with the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, in Erbil today.

The Iranian consulate in Erbil said in a statement that the meeting took place on April 10.

It added that the meeting discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between Erbil and Tehran.