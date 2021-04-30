Iranian authorities arrest two Kurdish teenagers for rising Kurdistan’s flag, Hengaw says

Shafaq News / Hengaw Organization for the human rights reported on Friday that the security forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have arrested two Kurdish teenagers in city of Urmia and transferred them to an unknown location “without complying with any legal requirements for handling charges against persons under the age of 18.”

A report received by Hengaw Human Rights Organization said, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the Iranian Intelligence forces in Urmia arrested two 16 teenagers named "Armin Ahmadi" and "Nima Hosseinpour".

According to an informed source, Armin, a resident of the Islamabad quarter of Urmia, and Nima, a resident of the village of Gonbad, in Targawae region of Urmia were arrested on suspicion of raising the Kurdistan flag in Targawar region of Urmia.

The two teenagers were taken to an unknown location after their arrest, and their whereabouts are still unknown.