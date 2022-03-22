Report

Iranian authorities arrest five Kurds celebrating the Kurdish Newroz in Sanandaj

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-22T09:45:21+0000
Shafaq News/ Iranian security authorities on Tuesday have detained four Kurds for celebrating the Kurdish national day, Newroz, in a park downtown the Kurdish city of Sanandaj.

A statement by the human rights watchdog "Hengaw" (the Step) said that the arrestees Sehrab Jalali 60 years, Jamal Asadi 65 years, Batouli 75 years, Fuad Inayati 35 years, and Aryana Salimi 14, were captured as soon as they finished their celebration in the children's park downtown the city.

Hengaw said that their whereabouts remain unknown until this moment.

