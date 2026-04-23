Iranian Kurdish opposition accuses Iran of 700 sovereignty breaches in Iraq

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iran has violated Iraqi sovereignty more than 700 times since the escalation of regional tensions, including after the ceasefire took effect on April 8, the opposition Alliance of Iranian Kurdistan Political Parties said on Thursday, noting that Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has been “a primary target.”

The alliance stated that more than 150 direct strikes targeted camps hosting Iranian Kurdish political refugees, killing 21 people, including 10 activists and group members. It condemned the drone and missile attacks as “an attempt to deflect from Iran’s setbacks,” and described strikes on consulates, political camps, and civilian areas as “war crimes,” urging the United Nations and concerned states to take a firm stance while reaffirming support for stability in the Region.

Since hostilities escalated between the United States, Iran, and Israel on February 28, the Kurdistan Region has faced around 650 missile and drone incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure, leaving about 16 people dead and 100 injured.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon