Iran’s spring message: Newroz greetings extend to Iraq and beyond

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi extended Newroz greetings to several countries, including Iraq, highlighting the festival’s role in strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties across the region.

According to Iranian state media, Araghchi sent messages to his counterparts in Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India, wishing them peace and prosperity.

He highlighted Newroz as a cultural tradition that strengthens historical ties and promotes coexistence. “This ancient tradition, inspired by the arrival of spring, the renewal of nature, and the revival of the earth, embodies the values of peace and justice.”

Newroz, marking the first day of the Kurdish new year, falls on March 9 in the Greek calendar and March 21 in the Western calendar. It is celebrated as a national and cultural holiday, symbolizing renewal and unity, with traditions dating back thousands of years.